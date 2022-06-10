MBOSE Result 2022: Meghalaya Board 10th Result (OUT) on mbose.in, Check How to Download

MBOSE Result 2022: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the Class 10th results 2022 today on the official website. Candidates who are awaiting the declaration of the MBOSE Class 10th results 2022 can check their results from the official website of megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in.



According to the result, The overall pass percentage is 56.96. Candidates can check their results by using their exam name, year, roll number. Candidates can check their result followed by the easy steps given below. The class 12 or HSSLC board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 6. The results have been finally uploaded online.



How to Download MBOSE Meghalaya Board Class 10th Result 2022?



1. Candidates are required to first visit the official website.i.e. megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘ Meghalaya board 10th result 2022’ available on the homepage.

3. Candidates are required to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth (DOB).

4. The MBOSE Meghalaya Board 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download MBOSE Meghalaya Board Class 10th result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School,Marbisu and Arghadeep Saha (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Ae) from A private Institution has topped the exam by securing 575 marks in the exam. On the other hand, Menangmankhraw Kharkongor (E,M,S&T,SSc,HPE,Kh) from St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School,Shillong and Rilaakor Lamare (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,Kh) from Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School,Shillong has secured the rank 2 by achieving 569 marks in the exam. Arghadeep Ghosh (E,M,S&T,SSc,CSc,H) from Sherwood School,Tura has ranked 3rd by achieving 568 marks in the exam.