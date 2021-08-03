MBOSE Result 2021 Date and Time: HSSLC Arts and SSLC results to be out soon; check date, timings here

MBOSE HSSLC Arts and SSLC Results 2021 Date and Time: The results for Class 12 arts and Class 10 will be released on August 5, 2021 at 10 am and 11 am respectively.
MBOSE HSSLC Arts, SSLC Results 2021 Date: Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE Result 2021 Date for HSSLC Arts and SSLC examinations has been announced today. The results for Class 12 arts and Class 10 will be released on August 5, 2021 at 10 am and 11 am respectively. Candidates/students can check their results on the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in.
As per notice released by the state board for MBOSE Result 2021 date , the physical booklet of the examination will remain discontinued but a digital form of the booklet can easily be downloaded by students from the official website of MBOSE. Results, this year, would not be displayed either in the MBOSE office or in examination centres due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.
- CBSE results out: Admission process begins at top colleges/universities; here’s how to register for DU, JNU, Calcutta University
- WhiteHat Jr aims to train 1 million students on coding curriculum in partnership with schools
- CBSE 10th Result 2021 Latest: Not able to login cbse.nic.in? Here's how you can download your scorecard - full list
As the result date for MBOSE Result 2021 has been announced, students must keep their roll number and other required details handy. Some 60,000 students have appeared for HSSLC as well as SSLC examination this year despite the pandemic. The exam was conducted between April 16, 2021 to May 12, 2021. MBOSE examinations were, however, taken keeping COVID 19 protocols in mind. For more examination related information, one can visit megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.
Students are also advised to keep regular check on its official page/website for more updates on MBOSE Result 2021 Date. The original mark sheet of MBOSE Result 2021 would be issued by the schools anytime now.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.