MBOSE Result 2021 Date and Time: HSSLC Arts and SSLC results to be out soon; check date, timings here

Check MBOSE Class 12th Arts and 10th Result 2021 Online on megresults.nic.in Check MBOSE Class 12th Arts and 10th Result 2021 Online on megresults.nic.in (Photo: IE)

MBOSE HSSLC Arts, SSLC Results 2021 Date: Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE Result 2021 Date for HSSLC Arts and SSLC examinations has been announced today. The results for Class 12 arts and Class 10 will be released on August 5, 2021 at 10 am and 11 am respectively. Candidates/students can check their results on the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in.

As per notice released by the state board for MBOSE Result 2021 date , the physical booklet of the examination will remain discontinued but a digital form of the booklet can easily be downloaded by students from the official website of MBOSE. Results, this year, would not be displayed either in the MBOSE office or in examination centres due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

As the result date for MBOSE Result 2021 has been announced, students must keep their roll number and other required details handy. Some 60,000 students have appeared for HSSLC as well as SSLC examination this year despite the pandemic. The exam was conducted between April 16, 2021 to May 12, 2021. MBOSE examinations were, however, taken keeping COVID 19 protocols in mind. For more examination related information, one can visit megresults.nic.in or mbose.in.

Students are also advised to keep regular check on its official page/website for more updates on MBOSE Result 2021 Date. The original mark sheet of MBOSE Result 2021 would be issued by the schools anytime now.