MBOSE result 2018: SSLC Class 10th, 12th Arts exam subject scores out tomorrow; check details here

MBOSE result 2018: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to announce subject scores for both SSLC Class 10th and Class 12th Arts examinations tomorrow, May 25. While the results will be declared on the official website mbose.in, megresults.nic.in or results.mbose.in, the scores will also be available on the external websites like – examresults.net, results.mbose.in, examresults.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com. The students are advised to keep their roll numbers and other details handy so that they can log in with the same once the scores are available on the website.

More details are as follows:

Name of the exam: SSLC Class 10th and Class 12th Arts exam

Name of the board:Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Date of result: May 15, 2018, Friday

Official website: mbose.in

Other websites: megresults.nic.in, results.mbose.in, examresults.net, results.mbose.in, examresults.net/meghalaya, indiaresults.com

MBOSE result 2018: How to download

Step 1) Log on to the official website – mbose.in

Step 2) Click on Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10th results or Class 12th Arts exam result

Step 3) Enter the required details like roll number in the given field

Step 4) Click on ‘submit’

Step 5) The result will appear on the screen. Take a print for future reference

MBOSE result 2018: How to check via SMS

Besides official website, students can also get their results through SMS, for which they need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Meghalaya Class 12 Results – HSSLC Arts Examination 2018

SMS – MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

To check MBOSE SSLC 2018 result:

SMS – MBOSE10ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

All the best!