MBOSE result 2018 LIVE: Meghalaya Board to declare SSLC Class 10th, Class 12th Arts exam subject scores on mbose.in

MBOSE result 2018: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of both SSLC Class 10th and Class 12th Arts examinations on Friday, May 25. The results will be released by the board on the official websites — mbose.in, megresults.nic.in or results.mbose.in. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites. The candidates are advised to keep their login credentials handy so that they can login with the same once the scores are available for the students to check.

In Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 Arts exam under the Regular category in the Arts Stream, a total of 8263 male and 10503 female candidates sat for the examination, 1434 male and 1165 female under Non-Regular category, 420 male and 616 female under Private category while 334 male and 517 female candidates appeared as Improvement candidates.

Track MBOSE result 2018 LIVE:-

The candidate need to enter all the required details such as their roll number etc in the provided fields. On submitting the same, their scores will be displayed on the screen. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference. Besides, the students who have appeared for Class 12 examination can also get their results through SMS or on their email ID. For which they need to follow the step mentioned below:

Meghalaya Class 12 Results – HSSLC Arts Examination 2018

SMS – MBOSE12AROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

MBOSE SSLC 2018 result:

SMS – MBOSE10<space>ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

MBOSE result 2018: How to download

Step 1) Go to the official website – megresults.nic.in or mbose.in

Step 2) Click on Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results or Class 12th Arts exam result

Step 3) Enter the required details like roll number

Step 4) Click on ‘submit’ and take a print for future reference

The Board had earlier released the results of HSSLC 12th (Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams) examination on May 10, 2018. In Science stream, the first rank has been obtained by Rishav Das, with 480 marks and in Commerce, Chongdeinem Guite has topped the exam with a total of 443 marks.