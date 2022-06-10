MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts Result 2022 (OUT) on megresults.nic.in, Check Easy Steps to Download Here

MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts result 2022: Meghalaya Board has released the 12th Arts stream results 2022 today on the official website. Candidates who are awaiting the declaration of the MBOSE Class 12 Arts stream results 2022 can check their results from the official website of megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in. According to the result, the total pass per cent for MBOSE Class 12 Arts Stream is 81.17.
The class 12 or HSSLC board exams were conducted from March 25 till April 21, 2022, from 10 am and continued till 1 pm. The exams were held in offline paper pen mode by following all the necessary Covid guidelines. Candidates can check their result followed by the easy steps given below.
How to Download MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts Result 2022?
- Candidates are required to first visit the official website.i.e. megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads ‘ Meghalaya board result 2022’ available on the homepage.
- Candidates are required to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth (DOB).
- The MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts result 2022 and save it for future reference.
Last year, the Meghalaya board conducted the class 12 board exam in spite of the increase of the expansion in Covid-19 cases the nation over. The overall passing percentage was 80.93 per cent. A total of 24,267 students appeared in the board exams, out of which 74.34 per cent successfully passed the exams. East Khasi Hills had arisen as the best performing with 86.64 passing per cent.
The Meghalaya board needed to deal with certain issues in 2020 conducting the exams however the exams got deferred and in 2021 the MBOSE assessment was successfully conducted by taking all the measures for COVIID-19.