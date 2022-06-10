MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts Result 2022 (OUT) on megresults.nic.in, Check Easy Steps to Download Here

MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts result 2022: Meghalaya Board has released the 12th Arts stream results 2022 today on the official website. Candidates who are awaiting the declaration of the MBOSE Class 12 Arts stream results 2022 can check their results from the official website of megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in. According to the result, the total pass per cent for MBOSE Class 12 Arts Stream is 81.17.

The class 12 or HSSLC board exams were conducted from March 25 till April 21, 2022, from 10 am and continued till 1 pm. The exams were held in offline paper pen mode by following all the necessary Covid guidelines. Candidates can check their result followed by the easy steps given below.



How to Download MBOSE Meghalaya Board HSSLC Arts Result 2022?