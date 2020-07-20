Meghalaya Class 10th result 2020: Result to be out today, check details

In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the state government has said that the results will only be announced in the online mode

The wait of Class X students who had appeared in the Meghalaya state board examinations will come to an end today as their result will be announced today. In the exams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) a total of 51,334 students had appeared in the Class Xth exams which is also known as secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC).

The result of the students will be announced online today on the state education board website- mbose.in. The evaluation process of the answer sheets of the students had faced a delay in the state after the onset of Coronavirus cases in the country and the imposition of the nationwide lockdown implemented by the central government. The situation was similar to almost all the state education boards in the country including the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) which announced its result days ago.

In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the state government has said that the results will only be announced in the online mode and neither the education board offices or examination centres/schools will have any offline access to the result of the students.

Where to check the result

Students and their parents will be able to access their result on the state education board websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in and meghalayaonline.in. The students will have to navigate their way to the results section of the website to access their result.

How to check the result

First and foremost students should keep their roll number, date of birth and other vital details handy before logging on to the website to access their result. After reaching the website, students should go to the results section and after reaching the result window should fill in their vital details. Soon, the students will be redirected to their result pdf which can be saved on the system or the mobile. Alternatively, students can also take a print out of the same for their future perusal. Till the time students get hold of their real permanent marksheet.