MBOSE HSSLC Result: Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022 announced, check details here

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: The HSSLC result has been announced by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on May 26 for science, commerce and vocational streams. Candidates that appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of mbose.in.

The class 12 board exam for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) was conducted from March 25 till April 21, 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Following are the steps on how to check MBOSE HSSLC result 2022-

-Go to the official website of mbose.in/megresults.nic.in

-As soon as the site opens, click on the link ‘Meghalaya board result’.

-Use your credential roll number or registration number to Log in

-Once the result appears on the screen, take a printout for future reference.

This year’s Science stream was topped by Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik who secured 469 marks, followed by Rishi Sarkar who scored 460 marks. Talking of totality, the passing percentage for the stream is 73.79 per cent.

For commerce, Riya Kharpran topped by scoring 464 marks, followed by Keshav Agarwala and Emerene Kharpran who scored 462 marks. Talking of totality, the passing percentage for this stream is 85.65 per cent, while the passing percentage for the vocational stream is 100 per cent this year.

Meghalaya board was among the few state boards that had conducted class 12 board exams despite Covid-19 in 2021, wherein 30,000 students had appeared for the HSSLC exam. The MBOSE class 12 overall passing percentage was 80.93 per cent.