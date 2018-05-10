MBOSE HSSLC result 2018 LIVE Updates: Meghalaya Board to declare class 12 results today at results.mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of HSSLC 12th examination today. Students can check the results on the official website- results.mbose.in.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2018 LIVE Updates: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of HSSLC 12th examination today. Students can check the results on the official website- results.mbose.in. The results will be announced for all the three- Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams. Results can also be accessed from the following websites- www.megaresults.nic.in, www.results.shiksha, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.results.net/meghalaya, www.indiaresults.com, www.jagranjosh.com, www.knowyourresult.com.

Controller of Examinations, T R Laloo has urged all heads of institutions and Officers-in-charge of MBoSE HSSLC Examination Centres to collect the result booklet from MBoSE Office in Tura and Shillong and Jowai MBoSE Cell after the declaration of the result. The whole result booklet can also be downloaded from the MBoSE official website www.mbose.in, he added.

How to check MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 result 2018:

1. Click on the given link of official website- results.mbose.in. OR any of the above-mentioned sites.

2. On the homepage, click on the HSSLC Class 12 examination results link of any of the streams- science, commerce or Vocational Streams.

3. A new page will open.

4. Fill all your details like roll number, name.

5. The displayed result can be downloaded.

6. Results can also be checked via SMS-

Students can check MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 results via SMS:

HSSLC (ARTS)

SMS-MBOSE12A <space> ROLL NUMBER – Send it to 56263

HSSLC (SCIENCE)

SMS-MBOSE12S <space> ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

HSSLC (COMMERCE)

SMS-MBOSE12C <space> ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

About Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) HSSLC Class 12 Exam:

This year, the Meghalaya class 10 (SSLC) exams took place from 7 March to 19 March. A total of 78 examination centres were located in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region while 59 of them were in the Garo Hills. A total of 8263 male and 10503 female candidates sat for the examination under the Regular category in the Arts Stream, 1434 male and 1165 female under Non-Regular category, 420 male and 616 female under Private category while 334 male and 517 female candidates appeared as Improvement candidates.