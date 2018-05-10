MBOSE HSSLC result 2018 out today: Meghalaya students alert! check results.mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC result 2018: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 Result 2018 or Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2018 today at 10 am. Meghalaya Board MBOSE will announce the results on results.mbose.in.

MBOSE HSSLC result 2018: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 Result 2018 or Meghalaya Class 12 Result 2018 today at 10 am. Meghalaya Board MBOSE will announce the results on the official website- results.mbose.in. In case students are unable to view their marks on the official website of the Board, they can check their scores www.megaresults.nic.in, www.results.shiksha, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.results.net/meghalaya, www.indiaresults.com, www.jagranjosh.com, www.knowyourresult.com. This year, the examination was held from March 6 to March 29, 2018 at various centres across the state.

This year, the Meghalaya class 10 (SSLC) exams took place from 7 March to 19 March. A total of 78 examination centres werelocatedd in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region while 59 of them were in the Garo Hills. A total of 8263 male and 10503 female candidates sat for the examination under the Regular category in the Arts Stream, 1434 male and 1165 female under Non-Regular category, 420 male and 616 female under Private category while 334 male and 517 female candidates appeared as Improvement candidates.

Check more details below:

Name of the exam: Meghalaya Class 12th 2018

Name of the board: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE)

Official website: mbose.in

MBOSE 12th result 2018: How to check

1. Click on the given link of official website- results.mbose.in. OR any of the above mentioned sites.

2. On the homepage, click on the HSSLC Class 12 examination results link of any of the streams- science, commerce or Vocational Streams.

3. A new page will open.

4. Fill all your details like roll number, name.

5. The displayed result can be downloaded.

6. Results can also be checked via SMS.

Students can check MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 results via SMS:

HSSLC (ARTS)

SMS-MBOSE12A <space> ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

HSSLC (SCIENCE)

SMS-MBOSE12S <space> ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

HSSLC (COMMERCE)

SMS-MBOSE12C <space> ROLLNUMBER – Send it to 56263

More about Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE):

The Meghalaya Board of School Education was setup as per the 1973 MBOSE Act. The board controls, regulates and look after the matters associated with school education in the state of Meghalaya. It also conducts examinations for secondary school leaving certificate for students. The Meghalaya education board also provides regular as well as distance education to the students from class 8th to 12th for the schools that are affiliated to MBOSE.