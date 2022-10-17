MBBS taught in Hindi will remove inferiority complex in students, says Amit Shah

Medical education in Hindi in Madhya Pradesh will enhance the abilities of students and also allow them to overcome the “inferiority complex” of not knowing English, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said.

He made the remark while launching MBBS textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for the first year students on Sunday. The launch was a part of the ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language, a first in the country.

Shah further added the work is underway to start technical and medical education in eight other languages in the country. “Studying in one’s own language will enhance the abilities of students. Students across the country should come out of their linguistic inferiority complex as today there is a government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and they can showcase their abilities in their language,” Shah said on the occasion.

According to an official statement, the subjects in which the Hindi textbooks were released were Medical Biochemistry, Anatomy, and Medical Physiology.

Furthermore, Shah hailed prime minister Narendra Modi for speaking in Hindi on international platforms to send across a message to the world, which he said boosts the confidence of the young people in India.

Shah predicted an “educational revolution” due to the restoration of pride in Indian languages through the New Education Policy of the Modi government which is planning to impart technical, medical, and legal studies in the country (in regional languages).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also appreciated the Madhya Pradesh government’s initiative to impart medical education in Hindi and said this will bring a big positive change in the country.

With inputs from PTI

