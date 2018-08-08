MBBS syllabus overhaul: What new doctors will learn

MCI has also started training teachers across India for the new syllabus. (Source: IE)

The Medical Council of India (MCI), the country’s medical education regulator, has decided to make changes to India’s medical education curriculum in what would be the first makeover in about 21 years. The council has decided to make changes to the bachelor’s degree programme in medicine and the new syllabus will focus on skill-based and hands-on training. Dr Reena Nayar, secretary of MCI told Hindustan Times that the syllabus is ready and will be published next month. The new syllabus will come into effect from the 2019-20 academic session.

“The syllabus is ready and the final content is being proof-read. It will be published in September and introduced from the next academic session, as this year it will be difficult for colleges to adopt it,” she was quoted as saying in the report. Nayar added that information on new diseases has been added in this revised syllabus while irrelevant chapters not needed in general practice have been removed.

MCI has also started training teachers across India for the new syllabus. Over the last six months, about 40,000 teachers have been identified by the medical education departments of colleges. These teachers will further train their colleagues on how to handle the course material.

The process to revise the existing syllabus had started in 2013 but after a considerable delay, was approved by the Union health ministry in December last year. The syllabus was last revised in 1997. It was heavy on theory, especially in anatomy, pathology and physiology.

The new syllabus draws many points from the guidelines issued by World Federation for Medical Education and will give more emphasis on skills and will have competency-based tests. Apart from this, the students will also be provided with early clinical exposure right from the first year of the 4.5 years course plus an internship.