MBBS students of govt colleges need not pay bond amount of Rs 10 lakh, instructs Haryana CM

Students will not have to deposit Rs 10 lakh bond amount during admission for MBBS in government colleges, Manohar Lal Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister said on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to an official statement, the announcement came a day after a protest held by MBBS students at Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak against the policy that mandated the students to pay the bond fee during admission.

Furthermore, the decision to provide the relaxation to government college students was taken during a review meeting. “The chief minister, while giving a big relief to the students, decided that no student will have to pay the bond amount which comes to around Rs 10 lakh at the time of admission to MBBS courses in government medical colleges of the state,” an official statement said.

It further added that they will instead have to sign a bond-cum-loan agreement of the amount with the college and the bank concerned. “If the MBBS/MD passouts wish to join the state government and serve for seven years, the government will finance the bond amount. But candidates who do not want to join government services in Haryana will have to pay the amount themselves,” the statement said.

The bachelor’s degrees of such students will be issued only after the candidates have met all the financial liabilities, it said. The government said it has taken such a measure to encourage students to serve in government hospitals after their studies.

