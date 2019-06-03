MBA salaries in US highest on record

Recent graduates with advanced business degree, particularly in the US, are procuring substantial starting salaries, noted Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the B-school association.

The median annual base starting salary US employers plan to offer new MBAs in 2019 is $115,000—the highest ever recorded in the US when adjusted for inflation. By industry, MBA starting salaries are highest in consulting ($135,000) & finance/accounting ($125,000). The data was published in GMAC Business School Hiring Report.

“Employers place a high value on acquiring MBA, business master’s graduates,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president & CEO, GMAC. Also, European companies plan to offer new MBA hires $95,000 this year, and the median for Asia-Pacific is $45,000. The full report can be seen here: https://bit.ly/2YZWqch