MBA salaries in US highest on record

By: |
Published: June 3, 2019 6:37:23 AM

The median annual base starting salary US employers plan to offer new MBAs in 2019 is $115,000—the highest ever recorded in the US when adjusted for inflation.

jobs india, employment mba, mba job offers, iim, iim jobs, india

Recent graduates with advanced business degree, particularly in the US, are procuring substantial starting salaries, noted Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the B-school association.

The median annual base starting salary US employers plan to offer new MBAs in 2019 is $115,000—the highest ever recorded in the US when adjusted for inflation. By industry, MBA starting salaries are highest in consulting ($135,000) & finance/accounting ($125,000). The data was published in GMAC Business School Hiring Report.

“Employers place a high value on acquiring MBA, business master’s graduates,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president & CEO, GMAC. Also, European companies plan to offer new MBA hires $95,000 this year, and the median for Asia-Pacific is $45,000. The full report can be seen here: https://bit.ly/2YZWqch

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. MBA salaries in US highest on record
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Modi may not spend much on Swachh Bharat as social schemes near completion: PM’s advisor Ashima Goyal
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Arun Jaitley’s stint as Finance Minister in Modi’s NDA-1; major hits and misses
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Modi 2.0: Mergers, pruning of ministries on the cards; DPE may go to finance ministry
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition