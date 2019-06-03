MBA salaries in US highest on record

The median annual base starting salary US employers plan to offer new MBAs in 2019 is $115,000—the highest ever recorded in the US when adjusted for inflation.
Recent graduates with advanced business degree, particularly in the US, are procuring substantial starting salaries, noted Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), the B-school association.
The median annual base starting salary US employers plan to offer new MBAs in 2019 is $115,000—the highest ever recorded in the US when adjusted for inflation. By industry, MBA starting salaries are highest in consulting ($135,000) & finance/accounting ($125,000). The data was published in GMAC Business School Hiring Report.
“Employers place a high value on acquiring MBA, business master’s graduates,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president & CEO, GMAC. Also, European companies plan to offer new MBA hires $95,000 this year, and the median for Asia-Pacific is $45,000. The full report can be seen here: https://bit.ly/2YZWqch
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.