Big news for MBA aspirants! AICTE makes this change in MBA, PG Diploma course names

By: |
Published: January 18, 2020 10:48:25 AM

Following concerns about multiplicity and redundancy of nomenclatures in management courses, AICTE has rationalised the nomenclatures and prepared a single list for PG diploma and MBA courses, a senior council official said.

Similarly, courses in Business Entrepreneurship, Business Management, Commercial and Computer Practice, Business Management, Business Studies, Computer Management and Management Studies, will be known as “Business Management”.

Concerned about the multiplicity and “redundancy” of nomenclature in management courses, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has rationalised nomenclatures and notified a list of 73 PG diploma and MBA courses. The technical and management education regulator has also decided that MBA or PG diploma courses in four subjects — Modern Office Management, Modern Office Management and Secretarial Practices, Modern Office Practice and National Management Programme — be converted into vocational courses.

Following concerns about multiplicity and redundancy of nomenclatures in management courses, AICTE has rationalised the nomenclatures and prepared a single list for PG diploma and MBA courses, a senior council official said. “All AICTE approved stand-alone institutions offering PG diploma level courses and universities offering MBA courses have been directed to go through the list and accordingly change the nomenclature while applying online for Extension of Approval (EOA) of the courses offered from 2020 academic session,” he added.

Related News

While management courses called Tourism and Leisure, Tourism and Travel, Travel and Tourism Management will all be known as MBA or PG diploma in “Travel and Tourism”, courses in Telecom, Telecom and Information Technology, Telecom and Marketing and Telecom Management will be offered as “Telecom Management”. Similarly, courses in Business Entrepreneurship, Business Management, Commercial and Computer Practice, Business Management, Business Studies, Computer Management and Management Studies, will be known as “Business Management”.

The AICTE has also introduced new courses called Small Enterprise Management, Social Enterprise Management, Sports Management, Strategy, Consulting, Engineering Management, Heritage Management, Design Thinking, Operations Management, Organisational Behaviour, Innovation Management and MBA or PG diploma in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. Big news for MBA aspirants! AICTE makes this change in MBA PG Diploma course names
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Massive jump in number of Indian students going to UK universities
2Over 2.5 lakh student entries received for PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: HRD Ministry
3Gender parity: More girls in age group of 4-8 years enrolled in govt schools, boys go to pvt schools, says ASER report