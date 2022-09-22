Educrack plans to launch courses on MBA, CLAT; aims to enroll 1,000 students in FY23

Lexicon Group owned ed-tech platform Educrack plans to launch preparatory courses for Masters in Business Administration (MBA), Common Law Admission Test Comprehensive Test Pack (CLAT-CTP), and Campus Recruitment Test (CRT) in its first year of operation, Anand Bhushan, CEO, EduCrack told FE Education. The first batch of CLAT will start in September, 2022, and CRT will start from October, 2022, he said. Furthermore, the company aims to enroll 1,000 students by the end of FY23.

Furthermore, the company claims that MBA and CLAT courses which are designed for a period of 15 months are available at Rs 24,000 and Rs 36,000, respectively. The courses will be provided to students in 11-12th grade. Besides, the CRT programme is a 90 hours course which students can complete at their own pace, which contains video and text contents. “For the CRT course, we provide it directly to the students at a course fee of Rs 2,000, and also collaborate with institutions,” Bhushan said. According to him, the CRT courses are designed for economically challenged aspirants.

In addition, the company plans to expand its courses to banking and finance related programmes, public services and other competitive courses such as IIFT, SNAP, XAT, NMAT, MHCET. “By December 2022, we plan to introduce preparatory courses for five years integrated MBA and BBA courses,” Bhushan said. According to him, these courses will provide scholarships to students based on their academic performance.

Currently, the company claims to operate from Pune. By Q4FY23, the firm aims to open its nodal offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. However, the company declined to comment on the target revenue for FY23. “Primarily, we aim to focus on student acquisition and course development,” Bhusan said.

