MBA Admission 2022: No CAT scores, only Interview for admission to IIT Madras, check how to apply

Students who have secured first class or 60% marks and above in Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline are eligible to apply for IITM MBA Application process.

Written by FE Knowledge Desk
The students will get exposure to Social Media & Internet Marketing MBA through this programme. (File/IITM)

MBA Admission: Good news for the students who wish to pursue MBA from a reputed government university.  Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has introduced a special MBA Admission Programme. According to this, the students do not have to score in CAT for admission to MBA. Their selection for admission will be based on personal interviews and merit. Usually, scores in CAT are required for admission to any government college. 

Recently, the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras released a notice regarding the admission process for MBA Programme. The students will get exposure to Social Media & Internet Marketing MBA through this programme. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by October 10, 11: 59 PM. Let’s know more about IIT Madras MBA Programme.

IITM MBA Admission: Eligibility

Students who have secured first class or 60% marks and above in Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline and have a minimum of 3 years of experience as on 31st December 2022.

IITM MBA Admission 2022: How to apply?

Interested and eligible students can apply online on or before October 10th, 2022, 11:59 pm. Students are required to submit their applications within the specified time. No incomplete applications will be considered for the admission process. All students have been advised to go through the instructions given in the advertisement before applying. The students will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs. 1500/- while submitting the application.

IITM MBA Admission 2022: What are the documents required while submitting the application?

Candidates should note that the applications will be submitted online. The copies of certificates to be uploaded at the time of filling the application must be in PDF format and must be below 1 MB. Candidates will have to upload the following documents while submitting the application. 

Passport size photo (in JPEG) 

Your Signature (in JPEG) 

10th Marksheet 12th Marksheet 

Bachelor’s Degree Certificate and Marksheets

Letters certifying work experience 

Category Certificate (if applicable) 

Sponsorship Letter (if applicable) 

Resume/Curriculum Vitae with details of work experience only (not exceeding 3 pages)

