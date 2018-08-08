Mathrubhumi Media School launched

The school, with the objective of promoting excellence in the field of media, would infuse broad knowledge, it said. (PTI)

Kerala’s leading media group Mathrubhumi launched its new venture ‘Mathrubhumi Media School’ here today.

The school, with the objective of promoting excellence in the field of media, would infuse broad knowledge, integrity and social commitment, it said in a release.

“It offers several comprehensive courses for an aspiring journalist, with a distinguished faculty dedicated to training the next generation of focused journalists in the state -of-the – art facilities the Group has within its media network, and at other media establishments”, it said.

The year-long programme includes hands-on media exposure, projects and assignments specially focused on experiential learning through field experience, collaboration with leading media houses for training and two months internship for students, it said.

“We will impart the best of education and training, with rigorous fidelity to respect for truth, equality and freedom,” M V Shreyams Kumar, Joint Managing Director, the Mathrubhumi Group, said.

George Sebastian, Dean, Mathrubhumi Media School, who inaugurated it along with senior employees, said “We have within the group all constituents of the mass media -newspapers, magazines, television, FM radio, On-line media and a fully developed experiential marketing division.”