Mathematics: Solving problems that go beyond just numbers

By Andrew Crisp

Biology is the scientific study of life. Chemistry is the science that examines chemicals and their interactions with one another. Physics includes motion, force, temperature, and sound waves—all related to matter’s interaction with other forms of energy.

What about math? Math is the study of patterns, those found in the real world, but also their abstractions in the form of equations and algorithms. By understanding patterns we can model, generalise, and predict – in this way, math forms the foundation of the way we express ourselves in scientific disciplines.

The body of knowledge known as mathematics has its roots in the work of thinkers worldwide and throughout history. While it’s true that mathematics is often associated with numbers and equations, for most of human history the focus was not on arithmetic, but on geometry – architecture and infrastructure, astronomy and navigation, agriculture and the creation of tools all required precision and predictability. It’s true to say that whatever humanity was chiefly concerned with at the time, mathematics helped guide and refine our practice.

Math is, at its heart, a way of thinking. It is an intellectual framework that helps us to determine cause-and-effect relationships and forecast future events. Mathematics and the world around us are intertwined—we use math to express our understanding of how things work, apply mathematical reasoning and logic to our models, use the results to make abstract observations and predictions, and then finally translate those back into real-world understanding.

The central step – where mathematical reasoning and logic are applied to purely abstract representations – is where math gains its reputation for purity, and where much of the focus of the elementary study lies. Learning to add numbers is a critical skill, but its true value lies not in the addition itself! Representing two quantities and adding them applies to almost every discipline of human endeavor, from commerce to logistics to science and more. In this way we must think of math as the entire process: Expressing patterns we find in nature using these mental tools, applying logic to the results, and translating the results back into a concrete understanding of the world around us.

As technology has advanced, what we teach in math has also changed. Compared with generations ago, we spend far less time teaching students arithmetic processes and geometric proofs. That said, though we possess tools (such as calculators and precision machinery) that will “think for us”, we still devote considerable energy to teaching students the basics – though the emphasis is now on helping them develop pattern recognition skills, problem-solving abilities, and attention to detail. Math, as a discipline, is unrivalled in its ability to sharpen our minds like that of a knife honed against a whetstone.

The purpose of math is not to produce ever-more complicated number factoids; it gives us a framework for expressing our understanding of phenomena with great precision and helps us understand what we don’t yet understand when we are dealing with vague and ambiguous circumstances. When viewed as a whole (and not just an abstract game), it helps us be sensitive to what we are assuming, and understand the limitations of predictions we may make. A famous example is John Snow’s modelling of the 1854 Broad Street cholera outbreak, where he simply marked the location of infected individuals on a city map. At the center of the swarm of dots was a single contaminated pump, the true cause of the outbreak – and the conclusion was simple and powerful enough to challenge the prevailing (and inaccurate) “miasma” model of disease that was popular at the time. Such a simple technique may seem obvious in hindsight, but that is the hallmark of true mathematical innovation.

By making math relevant to real-world situations, by telling the human history of the men and women who built this enormous body of knowledge and the problems they were trying to solve, students can also learn to apply their newfound skills in a wider context and understand global trends. Concepts such as exponential growth, network theory, statistical bias, and conservation of energy are all easy to motivate in our modern world and should be introduced early to young minds, even if the abstract “doing” of mathematics proves too challenging. The alternative is to reserve the areas of human knowledge where mathematics is easiest to justify for students who elect to stay with the subject into higher grades, leaving most students with an impression of mathematics as an irrelevant number-pushing game rather than the cornerstone of a capable understanding of the global problems facing our modern world.

In particular, the study of probability and statistics is relatively modern, and the best math curricula around the world are introducing it to younger and younger grades. Ours is an age where we are drowning in data, yet sorely lacking the people and the tools to make sense of it and create a plan of action. Many adopt the language of statistics and probability to make convincing-sounding arguments, and the fluency of the audience with that language – and their ability to reflect and think critically about what they are being told – will directly impact how well we can navigate a future dominated by natural disasters, displaced persons, complex feedback mechanisms, and civilisation-level crises.

Wrapping It Up

The ability to “do math” is an essential component of human experience: First, we model an observed pattern, then we reason, and then we conclude. The degree to which we practice and refine our approach to each step directly determines how successful we will be in almost every sphere of life, particularly those where we care deeply about making accurate and powerful observations. Numbers are a very important tool, and a great one to master, but they are but one aspect of the true depths of understanding achievable through the study of mathematics.

The author of this article is head, product and innovation, Matific. Views expressed are personal.