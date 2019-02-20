MAT admit card 2019 released: How to download at mat.aima.in and other details here

MAT admit card 2019 released!

MAT admit card 2019: The All India Management Association (AIMA) is all set to release the admit card for Management Aptitude Test (MAT) today at mat.aima.in. B-school aspirants who registered to appear for the all-India management entrance test can visit the official website now to download their MAT 2019 admit card. The AIMA will be conducting MAT 2019 on February 23, 2019 and the admit cards for the same will be activated today at 5 PM. While the Computer Based Test (CBT) for MAT 2019 will be conducted on February 23, 2019, the Paper Based Test (PBT) – Phase 2 of the exam will take place on February 24, 2019 across various centres in the country.

Management Aptitude Test or MAT is a national level test that is conducted to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes in top Business Schools in the country and abroad. Various national or international varsities consider MAT Score for the purpose of admission. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

MAT admit card 2019: Important Dates-

Admit Card for Computer Based Test: Wednesday; February 20, 2019

Admit Card for Paper Based Test (PBT) – Phase 2: Thursday; February 21, 2019

Computer Based Test (CBT) Date: Saturday; Febuary 23, 2019

Paper Based Test (PBT) – Phase 2 Date: Sunday; Febuary 24, 2019

MAT 2019 exam: Test Structure-

1. Language Comprehension: 40 questions

2. Mathematical Skills: 40 questions

3. Data Analysis and Sufficiency: 40 questions

4. Intelligence & Critical Reasoning: 40 questions

5. Indian & Global Environment: 40 questions

MAT admit card 2019: How to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website of MAT 2019 at mat.aima.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘MAT admit card 2019’

Step 3: Enter all necessary details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Check and download your admit card

Note: It is important for candidates to note that they will not be allowed to sit for the exam without their admit card. They should make sure that they carry it to the examination centre and also that all the details mentioned in it are correct.