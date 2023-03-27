Masters’ Union School of Business onboards Barkha Dutt to teach Leadership

Gurugram (Haryana) based Business School, Masters’ Union has announced the addition of Barkha Dutt, Indian broadcast journalist, author and media entrepreneur to its faculty. According to an official release, Dutt has been appointed to conduct a Women in Leadership masterclass for the current PGP cohort.

The collaboration aims to provide best educational opportunities to students and equip them with the latest skills and knowledge required in the business world.

“At Masters’ Union, we aim to equip our students with skills that shape them into all-rounded global students. Barkha Dutt’s addition to the Masters’ Union faculty will help us achieve this goal. The masterclass will give our students critical insights into the unique challenges that leaders face in the industry, as well as the tools they need to succeed,” Pratham Mittal, founder, Masters’ Union, said.

The Masterclass will focus on communication and will have modules that would help the attendees understand the need to communicate effectively and persuasively. It will further deep dive into the nuances and building blocks of effective communication, the base of which is laid down by trust and empathy. Furthermore, the masterclass will also delve into the art and science of persuasion and the principles that shape it.

“I look forward to the masterclass at Masters’ Union and to be a part of the ‘Women in Leadership’ module for the current PGP cohort,” Barkha Dutt, editor, Mojostory, said.