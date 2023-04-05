Masters’ Union partners with KPMG in India; launches HRM programme 

Masters’ Union and KPMG have partnered up in order to meet the growing demand for competent HR professionals in India. Their joint efforts aim to enhance the talent pool in the Human Resource Management field by offering a skills-based programme, according to an official release. This programme spans over six months and is available to HR professionals who hold a bachelor’s degree and have a minimum of two years of work experience. The course is tailored to meet industry demands and has been developed by KPMG in India experts to provide practical training to emerging professionals, empowering them with advanced skills, the release mentioned.

The MasterCamp’s main objective is to develop fundamental HR competencies, such as recruitment, onboarding, policy formulation, negotiation, and training programme development. In addition, the programme aims to broaden students’ skill sets by introducing innovative technologies and platforms such as HRMS, LMS, ATS, PowerBI, LinkedIn, and Naukri.com, the release stated. “By partnering with a reputable firm like KPMG in India, we are not only providing students with the skills and knowledge to succeed in today’s rapidly changing job market, but we are also creating a talent pool of well-equipped professionals who can help businesses grow,” Pratham Mittal, founder, Masters’ Union, said..

Furthermore, the course is intended to offer a hybrid learning experience, exposure to seasoned professionals, and placement support. The programme is structured to cater to the learning requirements of young professionals in HR and those aiming to transition to a career in the sector. Moreover, on completion of the programme, students will be granted a certificate of completion which is jointly issued by Masters’ Union and KPMG in India.

“We want young professionals to stay ahead of the curve, so industry leaders and educators must come together to deploy methodologies to enhance the learning experience and provide targeted development. This will help build a talented workforce that can adapt to changing business environments,” Vijay Gogoi, partner, lead, learning services, KPMG India, said.