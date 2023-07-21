Masters’ Union partners with Grant Thornton to launch Applied Auditing and Analytics course.

Masters’ Union, a business school and Grant Thornton, a global professional services firm, have joined forces. Together, they are introducing the MasterCamp in Applied Auditing and Analytics programme. The programme aims to offer students a chance to learn from industry experts and gain practical experience in the ever-evolving domains of auditing and analytics, according to an official release.

The MasterCamp in Applied Auditing and Analytics aims to offer a blend of theory and practical application. Co-designed with Grant Thornton practitioners, it claims to provide up-to-date knowledge and hands-on assignments. Specialised training on tools like Power BI and Advanced Excel equips students with sought-after skills by employers in the auditing and analytics sectors, the release mentioned.

“While there has been an increase in the number of students pursuing statistics degrees, there’s a genuine concern that it might not be enough to meet the high demand across all industries. That’s where our course comes in. It’s all about providing individuals with amazing learning opportunities and equipping them with the essential skills and knowledge to excel in the exciting field of auditing and analytics,” Pratham Mittal, founder, masters’ union, said.

One of the highlights of the MasterCamp is the three-month virtual internship at Grant Thornton. This virtual internship will provide students with experiential learning in the field of auditing. The MasterCamp in Applied Auditing and Analytics by Masters’ Union is a hybrid programme, combining online and in-person components. Students can attend interactive Zoom sessions from anywhere and benefit from a dynamic campus environment with in-person classes, peer meetups, and a thriving Discord community. The course includes dedicated mentorship and placement support from industry experts at Masters’ Union, including group mentorship from Grant Thornton practitioners. Students will also receive workshops on LinkedIn profiling, personal branding, interview preparation, and salary negotiation. Participants will have exclusive access to Masters’ Union’s extensive B-School placement network and internal job portal, connecting them with top-tier recruiters, as per the release.

“Collaboration between industry and academia is crucial in fostering greater interest among students to pursue studies in the field of auditing and compliance, thereby narrowing the gap between supply and demand. By combining our respective strengths and the Masters’ Union’s innovative approach, our aim is to empower students with practical skills and knowledge essential for success in the dynamic fields of auditing and analytics”, Siddharth Talwar, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, said.