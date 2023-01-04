Masters’ Union launches UG Programme in Technology and Business Management

Gurgaon-based business school Masters’ Union has launched an Undergraduate Programme in Technology and Business Management. The school aims to invest over $10 million in pooling top educators from across the world to teach the programme.

According to an official release, the programme combines faculty from the top-ranked universities such as Oxford and Harvard with MDs, CEOs and CXOs from companies such as Amazon, Apple, IBM, McKinsey and KPMG.

The four-year full-time course further aims to impart learning through hands-on and experiential methods wherein students will learn business by doing business. In each term students will work in the real world and apply their in class learnings from the previous term. These include building their own e-commerce stores, running a YouTube channel, creating blockchain protocols, building a startup, shadowing CXOs from Mckinsey and KPMG as well as studying abroad.

The eight new-age specialisations include Computing, Advanced Data Analytics, FinTech, Product Management, Strategy, Marketing and Design, Entrepreneurship, and e-commerce. The programme further aims to pair each student with dedicated mentors for Public Speaking and Communication, Personal Branding, and Career Coaching.

“In India, business education at the bachelors’ level is largely seen as a formality before enrolling into a good PG programme at home or abroad. Our aim is to add genuine value to the three to four years that UG students invest in their education. Our new-age programme is built on experience and global exposure – to create business leaders who are prepared to establish their own successful enterprises or run large organizations right after their graduation,” Pratham Mittal, founder, Masters’ Union, said.

On completion of the programme, students will be awarded a Professional Certificate for Undergraduate Programme in Business and Technology by Masters’ Union, the release said. This will be in addition to a Bachelors’ degree in Management Studies or Commerce from Delhi University. The school further provides scholarships to eligible students.