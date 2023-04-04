Masters’ Union launches scholarship worth 50 lakh for students applying for JEE, IPMAT

Gurugram based business school Masters’ Union has launched a scholarship programme for young, talented students who wish to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or Integrated Program in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) this year. The Future Leaders Scholarship invites students to submit their innovative ideas and win scholarships worth Rs 50 lakh.

According to an official statement, the scholarship programme aims to identify and reward exceptional talent in the fields of technology and management. “At Masters’ Union, we believe that investing in the education of the next generation of leaders is crucial, and financial constraints should not prevent anyone from pursuing their academic goals. We hope to support the college education of young, talented students who have the potential to become India’s future leaders through this scholarship, irrespective of whether they join the Masters’ Union for Undergraduate Programme or not,” Swati Ganeti, director, Undergraduate Programme, Masters’ Union, said.

How to apply

The Future Leaders Scholarship will be conducted in three stages. In stage one, students are required to submit their business idea and record a video essay. The deadline for submitting the business idea is April 30, 2023. Shortlisted students will then receive an invitation to submit their JEE Advanced or IPMAT 2023 results in stage two, which will be declared in July. Finally, the top 25 winners will be selected based on their JEE Advanced and IPMAT scores in stage three, and they will be awarded scholarships of up to Rs two lakh each for their choice of undergraduate programme.

Who is eligible?

The scholarship offered is applicable for the first year only and is valid for colleges such as Masters’ Union, IIM Indore, IIM Rohtak, IITs, BITS, and Delhi University. The scholarship is applicable for B.Com., B.B.A., and B.M.S. courses at Delhi University. The scholarship amount will be directly deposited at the college where the student enrols.

Other benefits

In addition to the scholarship amount, students will receive a certificate of participation and exclusive access to the Startup Weekend at the Masters’ Union, where they will get hands-on experience building a venture and mentorship from industry leaders.