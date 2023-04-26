Masters' Union launches µ.AI, a ChatGPT powered regenerative AI platform for higher education.

Masters’ Union, a Gurgaon based business school has introduced µ.AI a ChatGPT powered regenerative AI Platform to address the challenges presented by the constantly changing business environment. This platform aims to equip students with the necessary skills to remain competitive in the fast-paced business world. By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence and educational technology, µ.AI offers a dynamic and effective learning experience, according to an official release.

The platform has a well-organised framework that enables learners to tailor their learning journey. With the assistance of ChatGPT and prompt engineering, µ.AI provides an adaptive learning approach that guarantees learners receive the education they require to thrive in the AI era, the release mentioned.

“Students can use our platform to harness the power of AI to achieve better outcomes for themselves and their communities. Our vision is to provide a tailored and engaging learning experience that meets each student’s unique needs while also empowering teachers to deliver highly effective instruction. We are confident that this is the future of business education, and we are honoured to be at the forefront of this transformative journey,” Pratham Mittal, founder, Masters’ Union, said.

µ.AI offers a practical learning experience that equips users with the necessary skills to tackle the challenges of the contemporary business landscape. Its interactive simulations, contextual teaching, expert personas, real-world case studies, and instant assessments provide a hands-on approach to learning. The platform uses existing data and patterns to generate new content, quizzes, and assessments that cater to the individual needs of each student. Real-time feedback enables students to learn at their own pace and enhance their knowledge and skills, as per the release.

