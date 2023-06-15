Masters' Union invites applications for UG programme in Tech and Business Management.

Masters’ Union, a B-school, is inviting applications for undergraduate (UG) programme in Tech and Business Management. 100 students have already been selected for the cohort; however, students can continue to apply till July 12, 2023. The four -year programme designed by alumni of Ivy league colleges such as Wharton and Stanford aims to provide students with a learning experience where they will learn business by working with real world businesses and building their own start-ups. , blending cutting-edge technology with essential business skills, according to an official release.

Under this programme, students will have the opportunity to learn from over 200 accomplished CXOs and MDs representing renowned companies such as Mckinsey, Google, Amazon, Apple,, Microsoft and more. These industry leaders will lead classes and share their expertise, offering invaluable insights into the world of technology and business management. Participants will have the chance to build their own start-up, shadow a CEO, pursue international experiences abroad, and engage in a year-long internship, the release mentioned.

“At Masters’ Union, we prioritise providing students with the best possible learning experience. With our highly rated professors and personalised one-on-one mentorship, students will acquire the core skills needed to excel in the tech and business management fields. While we are almost done selecting our first batch of 120 students, the overwhelming interest and numerous requests we have received have prompted us to continue accepting applications.This extension gives aspiring students the chance to seize this exceptional opportunity and learn from the masters of the union”, Swati Ganeti, director, undergraduate programme, Masters’ Union, said.