Masters' Union introduces educational programme for content creators.

Masters’ Union, a Business-school led by industry experts, has introduced an official educational programme catering to content creators. Acknowledging the dearth of professional training available, this endeavour aims to close the educational divide in the rapidly growing creator economy, valued at $104 billion. By equipping aspiring content creators with the necessary skills and knowledge, this initiative aims to empower them to flourish in this ever-evolving industry, according to an official release.

Masters’ Union addresses the lack of tailored professional education for content creators. Their four-month programme, curated by industry experts, aims to equip aspiring creators with essential tools for success. Students learn content strategy, audience engagement, monetisation, IP rights, and ethical considerations through theoretical knowledge and practical training. Top content creators and strategists deliver the programme, the release mentioned.

“Masters’ Union is dedicated to unlocking the limitless potential of aspiring content creators and preparing them for resounding success in the ever-changing creator economy. We hope to bridge the critical gap between creativity and entrepreneurship with our transformative programme for ‘Creatorpreneurs’, empowering individuals to forge not just fleeting success but enduring and sustainable careers as content creators. This structured professional course aims to place participants at the forefront of this exciting industry and empowers them to forge their own path to success,” Pratham Mittal, founder, Masters’ Union, said.

“Today marks a milestone with the launch of the first-ever professional programme for content creators. Rishab Jain, founder, labour law consultant at Labour Law Advisor (LLA), said. “The need for such a platform to enhance skills and navigate the industry. Masters’ Union unveils this pioneering endeavour to unlock opportunities and shape the future of content creation,” he added.

The programme is the launchpad for aspiring content creators, offering tools and strategies for entrepreneurial success. It covers diverse content formats, including video production, editing, blogging, and social media management. Students access technology and facilities for hands-on experience. Renowned creators like Sumit Singh and Raj Shamani provide mentorship. Algorithm insights for platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn are taught. The top three participants have a chance to secure grants up to Rs 10 lakh for channel development and exceptional content creation, as per the release.