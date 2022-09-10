Learner’s Park; Shailesh Gandhi of IILM University on opportunities in master’s programme in India

Shailesh Gandhi, pro-chancellor of IILM University shares his views on scopes in master’s programmes in the Indian education system with FE Education Online.

What is the best thing about today’s education system?

The present education system offers a wide range of master’s programmes that are continuously evolving to make them relevant for job opportunities in a variety of sectors. In addition, the number of universities and institutions offering such programmes is also increasing. India has a growing population of the students seeking higher education and above two factors, largely, provides flexibility to this population.

The present education system emphasises experiential learning rather than a typical lecture-base and textbook base delivery. A wide range of pedagogical tools – case method of learning, projects, assignments, and industry notes, etc. – is adopted by the faculty members to provide such a learning experience. In several programmes, industry internship is compulsory thereby enhancing the learning experience.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the system?

I am more concerned about the challenges rather than suggesting a change in the system. In my view, the significant challenges in today’s education system are:

a) Strengthen the PhD programmes in all universities; increase the rigour, insist on high quality publications before award of the degree, encourage the scholars to choose the topics that are relevant to the current economic, social, technological dimensions of environment

b) Strengthen capabilities of the students who wish to pursue master’s programmes – specifically, oral and written communication skills and analytical skills

c) Intensify counselling services at the stage of selection of an appropriate programme and at the stage of exploring job opportunities; unreasonable expectations of the students related to job opportunities are major concerns

What is the role digital has played in the evolution of the education system?

The “digital” has continued to play various roles. The students have opportunities both for synchronous and asynchronous learning from the best faculty across the world. Such opportunities help in enhancing both domain skills and soft skills and the students can set their own pace of learning. The expensive textbooks and journals are accessible through eBooks and online subscriptions.

What has been the disadvantage of digital in education?

In my opinion, such disadvantages, if any, will be individual-specific. I do not see any systemic issue.

What is the career advice you would like to give to students?

Choose the programmes of studies that are relevant to your job aspirations and be aware of the career growth that would be possible with such programmes. Work hard to secure the best academic performance using the infrastructure and other resources available in the education system. Match your academic performance and skill sets while setting your job aspirations.

