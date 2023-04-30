Mastering the art of follow-up: Importance of post-interview communication

By Sumit Kumar

Job interviews have always been exciting and overwhelming for candidates. However, making a good impression in terms of interview follow-up is as crucial as giving your best shot in the interview. Your follow-up plan is essential in displaying your interest in the position and demonstrating your professionalism. This is where to ace the game; various HR consultancy firms come into play to educate about what to say and what not to in the ever-competitive era. And, to master the art of follow-up communication and have your name at the top, you can follow the methods listed below.

Tips to ace post-interview communication

Master your thank-you note: Thank you is the most fundamental thing to do after an interview, and it goes a long way in an interviewer’s eyes. As a result, gathering email addresses to write a follow-up thank-you note is the most excellent strategy to increase your chances of being chosen. In fact, following up within 24 hours of the interview is the ideal time to make the deal.

For instance, by being truthful, you may say, “I appreciate you for giving me a chance to share my interest in [job] and my qualifications yesterday, as well as for your time.” I enjoyed learning about your company’s new employee training programme, which gives them an overview of several divisions and career opportunities. I look forward to hearing from you.”

The critical follow-up note: Don’t write a note immediately if you don’t hear from the hiring manager by the day they claim they would make an offer. Even though another candidate won the position, you may still be in the running. They might extend an offer to someone else who might decline the position. Give them some time to resolve the issue. Have a weekly follow-up marked in your calendar for at least 3 weeks.

If you want to distinguish out from the crowd, say something like, “I wanted to follow up on the [job] interview I had on [date].” Are there any updates on the position? I appreciated our discussion and learned more about [company]. I interacted with various companies during my job hunt, but your commitment to training and advancement stood out the most. This growth mindset fits my professional goals effectively. Please let me know if there is anything else I can inform you of. “I’m excited about the prospect of working with you at [business].”

Send note on parallel development: If your status or portfolio has changed significantly, this is the only time you can contact the interviewer on the [date]they told you. You can write to the company to advise them that you have received another offer, but you like the organization and its mission and want to hear from them before deciding whether to interview for your ideal job, only to be approached by someone else.

As an example, instead of using the usual follow-up text, you could add, “I wanted to follow up with you on my [job] interview on [date] and ask if we could talk because I have received a job offer from another company.” However, I am excited about the prospect of working with you because of your role as a leader in the [region] and your commitment to advancing your employees’ careers. Please let me know if there are any updates on the position while I review the offer.”

Seek the final feedback note: If you believe the interview went well but did not obtain the job, you can send one more email to gain feedback. Again, keeping it brief and thanking the interviewer for their time is preferable. Declare that you enjoyed the interview and would need some advice on how to boost future employment prospects. Though not all recruiters will take the time to provide you with such feedback, you may receive specific advice that may improve your chances in the following round. It may even result in a new job offer in the future.

For instance, your thank-you email can go like this, “I was disappointed to learn that I had not received an offer following my interview on [date]. I appreciated our conversation and found [company’s] work excellent. Since I’m fresher, I’d appreciate it if you could provide feedback on my interview. In the future, I want to ensure that my presentation is as effective as possible. I would be grateful for any advice you may provide me.”

Ace It!

If the truth is to be told, the ideal follow-up message goes beyond prefabricated responses that represent your genuine ability to provide the services you know the organization requires. As a result, you can use the aforementioned advice to ace follow-up conversations with an organization.

The author is founder, director, Headsup Corporation.

