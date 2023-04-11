Master Spellers and Oxford University Press collaborates to organise spelling bee competition

Oxford University Press India in collaboration with Master Spellers has announced to organize MASTER SPELLERS 2023-24 competition. The online Spelling Bee competition aims to provide a comprehensive approach to learning English in a self-motivated competitive framework, an official release said.

The competition has been designed by English educators and powered by content from the Oxford University Press, the release added. The registrations for the spelling bee starts from April 10, 2023 and will include preliminaries, quarterfinals, semifinals and the final competitions across seven groups from grades one to 12. The students may register individually or via schools at Master Spellers website.

“All in all, our objective is to make language learning fun and inspiring for children through the competition. In today’s times, the growing importance of rich vocabulary and effective articulation cannot be understated,” Sharmishtha Chawda, founder, CEO, Master Spellers, said.

Furthermore, Sumanta Datta, MD, Oxford University Press India, opined that competitions are effective in improving student interaction, increasing cognitive and social engagement levels, promoting good language learning habits and building vocabulary through repeated practice