Massive jump in number of Indian students going to UK universities

The number of Indian students enrolling into UK universities registered a 42 per cent hike 2017-19, according to latest data. The UK’s Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) in the figures released in London this week said that student numbers from India have increased from 18,325 in 2014-15 to 26,685 in 2018-19, pegging it in second place after China.

“The 42 per cent growth in the number of new Indian student enrolments in 2018-19 is particularly notable. Visa application numbers indicate that this growth will continue, suggesting that Indian student numbers are set to reach numbers not seen since 2011 in the coming years,” said Vivienne Stern, Director, Universities UK International (UUKi).

UUKi is the higher education representative body which works with government on an international student strategy and had lobbied for the reinstatement last year of a post-study work offer to international graduates after they complete their degree courses. Indian students numbers are expected to register a further growth spike once the post-study work scheme is fully operational later this year.