Massive downsizing and reopening of schools: Can hybrid model save the day for ed-tech firms?

By Yogesh Makkar

The ongoing flux in the space of e-learning is now exacerbated by the closure of many EdTech platforms, the return of offline classes, and the rising prominence of hybrid learning.

With 320 million young learners in the fray, the Indian Education System represents a very lucrative business opportunity for new-age entrepreneurs and business ventures. Along with the commercial interest, serving the segment can catapult the nation’s growth as learners of today are leaders of tomorrow.

Post-independence, our education system has gone through a series of changes although the way online learning has disrupted the scenario is simply unprecedented. E-learning is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it started way back in 1989 but it’s true that it rose to prominence once the Covid-19 pandemic hit the globe. The pandemic led to a complete lockdown and with people confined to their homes and schools shut, online learning became a go-to medium for students to continue with their learning. The growth momentum of online learning continues even today with the category growing at an exponential rate of 26% CAGR and estimated to reach $1 trillion by end of 2028.

Despite the enticing numbers and attractive figures quoted above, EdTech platforms have witnessed a considerable fall in their popularity of late. Many EdTech firms, which were growing at a double-digit rate a couple of months back, are struggling to stay afloat today. In fact, many of these ventures have shut shops while others are restructuring their businesses with massive layoffs being announced every other day. Amidst such circumstances, everyone has one question in mind: Has the bubble of Online Education burst or there’s still a revival hope left for E-learning?

A comprehensive analysis of the present situation reveals that only those EdTech startups have failed that came into the market with the only motive of making money. These platforms exploited the crisis inflicted by Covid-19 and never cared about delivering a “Superior Learning Experience” through their business model. Rather what they did was focus their entire energy on minting money from the target market.

All these perishing organisations severely lack the ability to offer real education, real service, and importantly, post-sale services to students. Aspirants were taught using the “chat systems” and with a class size as large as 100+ students, there was hardly any interaction that could prove useful for students. Therefore, it came as no surprise that students are now shifting from these “chat-based” online centres to “interactive-immersive” ones that are providing them with a real learning experience.

It is equally interesting to witness that amidst the ongoing downfall of many EdTech platforms, a handful of players are gaining in popularity and making brisk progress on student enrollment with new students joining them in large numbers. These are platforms which have done comprehensive research on the learning requirements of students and accordingly, rolled out their courses in batches of small size to deliver an “interactive learning experience”. By using the latest technology and small batch size, these companies are leading the next phase of growth in online education. Further, by delivering superior learning experiences to aspiring students, these ventures are converting learners into their brand ambassadors, thereby saving a lot of money on brand promotion. In sum, there is no doubt that online education will continue to spread its wings far and wide although only content-driven platforms with a focus on delivering a superior learning experience will survive.

The holistic view of the present situation in the learning space calls for an adoption of a “hybrid model” of learning – a mix of online and offline mediums of education. While online learning can engage students with its immersive and vivid delivery mechanism, offline can offer more interactive and participative prospects of learning to the table. In a hybrid model, both of these mediums can come together and produce a phenomenal learning experience for students. Experts predict that the offline learning system will push the demand for virtual learning in the long run and coming together of these two modes of learning will help to change the very face of the education sector.

Summarily, the future belongs to the hybrid model of learning and by integrating the advantages of both online and offline methods, the hybrid model can significantly elevate the learning experience for students. In fact, such a model is beneficial not only to students but also to other stakeholders in the ecosystem of the education sector. For faculty members, the hybrid model can help in easy management of their classes while parents can rest assured that their wards are getting the best of both worlds through the hybrid model of education.

The author is founder, director at Kapdec.

