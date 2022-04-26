Masai School launches tech internship guarantee program for college students

Skilling institute Masai School, has announced internship guarantee program, spread over six months. This programme will provide practice-based-learning experience to students with specializations across Front-end web development, Back-end web development and Data Analytics.

Masai School guarantees an internship with a stipend of up to Rs 60,000, else offering a 110% refund. The program will be rolled out by Masai through Prepleaf, which it has recently acquired, and will begin on May 16, 2022.

“Degrees are not enough to become successful in tech, more and more companies are looking at portfolios and projects while hiring. Internships are important for this and building technical skills is essential in bagging a good internship. The next important part is getting access to sought after opportunities in interesting and aspirational engineering and data teams. These are the two needs the Tech Internship Guarantee Program looks to provide for. If you don’t get an internship, we return 110% of your money. That’s our guarantee,” Prateek Shukla, co-founder and CEO, Masai School, said.

This course comes with personalised mentorship from industry experts who have experience working in companies like Google, Amazon, Uber and Microsoft. It is structured to provide hands-on project experience, tool-based-learning via live classes and interview preparation that will help candidates get internships which can be converted into full time job offers.

Read also: NSDC partners with Relevel by Unacademy to provide employment opportunities