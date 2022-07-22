Marwadi University joins hands with ISRO and ITCA to launch student satellite, set up lab at this cost

Rajkot-based Marwadi University (MU) has entered into an agreement with Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA), to develop and launch student-built satellites into orbit under the ambitious 75 Students’ Satellites Mission 2022, in collaboration with India’s premier space agency ISRO. While this will be the first ever in Gujarat, the university will also have a special lab for the purpose which will be set up at the cost of Rs 1.9 crore.

This satellite, which is being built by the students and faculty of the university, will have a mass of 1300 grams and a payload of 260 grams. The main aim of the purpose is to educate students on how to design, develop, manufacture, integrate, test, launch, and monitor SmallSats with the help of a hands-on paradigm.

The aim of the mission is to make students undergoing higher education build and launch small satellites into the lower orbit of the earth. Under the mission, 75 satellites are to be launched to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, with 75 notable institutions deploying their student-built SmallSats.

“At MU, we are excited to offer our students emerging opportunities in deeper tech cultures and multidisciplinary learning in NewSpace. Only 12 institutions so far have been able to build and launch their own satellites. This opportunity puts MU in the league of some of the very top institutions in India and abroad. This will help to attract bright teaching and learning talent, as well as add value with respect to learning and research outcomes, placements, and better NBA/NAAC/NIRF scores”, said Professor Sandeep Sancheti, Marwadi University.

According to LV Muralikrishna Reddy, President, ITCA, “This Mission’s science-based approach and experience-based learning would build a culture of innovation in the country in alignment with the NEP 2020. These NewSpace skills would be of significant value to the students and would also enhance the education and research levels of the institution”.

“We are glad to onboard Marwadi University as a participating institution with proven design and launching capabilities. The program will build and sharpen students’ skills in design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, launch, and monitoring of small satellites,” he added.