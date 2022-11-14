Change in writing style of two Marathi letters, orders Maharashtra govt

Letters ‘La’ and ‘Sha’ in Marathi language have ‘Hindi influence’ and currently they will be written in a certain way in Devanagri script, the Government of Maharashtra has ordered, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, the changes will be applicable in all government communication as well as textbooks recommended by the state education board, he said.

“The letters ‘La’ and ‘Sha’ are written in a different way currently. This style has influence of Hindi. The state government has now decided through an order that it will be written in the Devanagari script,” he explained.

In addition, the committee appointed by the state government for language has also recommended the usage of a ‘chandrabindu’, one of various linguistic symbols called diacritics, to indicate the nasal pronunciation of a vowel, the official added.

There are 36 consonants and 16 initial vowels in Marathi in the Devanagari script, a writing system used by more than 120 languages.

