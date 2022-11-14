scorecardresearch
Written by FE Education
Change in writing style of two Marathi letters, orders Maharashtra govt
There are 36 consonants and 16 initial vowels in Marathi in the Devanagari script.

Letters ‘La’ and ‘Sha’ in Marathi language have ‘Hindi influence’ and currently they will be written in a certain way in Devanagri script, the  Government of Maharashtra has ordered, as per an official statement. 

Furthermore, the changes will be applicable in all government communication as well as textbooks recommended by the state education board, he said.

“The letters ‘La’ and ‘Sha’ are written in a different way currently. This style has influence of Hindi. The state government has now decided through an order that it will be written in the Devanagari script,” he explained.

Also Read

In addition, the committee appointed by the state government for language has also recommended the usage of a ‘chandrabindu’, one of various linguistic symbols called diacritics, to indicate the nasal pronunciation of a vowel, the official added.

There are 36 consonants and 16 initial vowels in Marathi in the Devanagari script, a writing system used by more than 120 languages. 

With input from PTI.

Also Read: Make Tamil compulsory language in Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools, Centre run offices; appeals K Ponmudy

