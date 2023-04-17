Manoj Kohli appointed as new chairperson of Masters' Union Business School.

Manoj Kohli, a veteran of the telecommunications and technology industry with over 40 years of experience, has been appointed as the new chairperson of Masters’ Union, a business school located in Gurugram. Kohli’s past experience includes serving as the CEO of Bharti Airtel, where he played a pivotal role in transforming the company into one of the world’s largest telecom operators, according to an official release.

Kohli has also held several leadership positions in the industry, including serving as a board member of SoftBank Group International. Additionally, he has been a member of the board of GSMA in both 2008 and 2012, and he chaired the CII task force on ease of doing business. Currently, he is the Chair of the CII unicorn forum, which aims to attract new tech investments to India, the release mentioned.

“At Masters’ Union, we aim to equip our students with skills that shape them into all-rounded global professionals. We are delighted to welcome Manoj Kohli as our new chairperson. He is a visionary leader with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the business world. We are confident that his insights and guidance will help us take Masters’ Union to new heights of excellence,” Pratham Mittal, founder, Masters’ Union, said.

“As a leader, I believe in creating a collaborative and innovative environment that encourages students to think outside the box and reach their full potential. We can work together to build a community that not only produces successful business leaders but also has a positive impact on society,” Manoj Kohli, chairman, managing partner, MK Knowledge LLP said.