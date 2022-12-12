Manohar Lal Khattar announces to rename Kaithal medical college after Lord Parshuram

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced to rename Kaithal medical college after Lord Parshuram. The Minister also announced to sanction 100 seats in Gaur Brahman Ayurvedic College, besides the approval of a total of 35 seats for the MD and MS course, five each in seven subjects.

The chief minister said that the issue of Pehrawar land has been resolved, while addressing an event on Sunday. “The said land will be given to the Gaur Brahmin College only. A fresh lease agreement will be done for this college for 33 years from 2022 to 2055 and the rate of lease will be as per the rules,” he said.

The Pehrawar issue relates to the allotment of land to Gaur Brahmin Educational Trust of Rohtak, which had been hanging fire for the past many months.

Khattar also announced to constitute a Purohit Welfare Board in the state so that the temple priests can get a fixed minimum wage. For this, the minimum wage rate will be fixed according to the skilled workforce of priests, he said.

Khattar said the state government has worked on various schemes in the last eight years which have been appreciated in other states too.

Furthermore, the Haryana government has declared Lord Parshuram Jayanti as a gazetted holiday in the state. Khattar said that he would write a letter to Union Minister for Railways and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw to issue a postage stamp in the name of Lord Parshuram.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: This guest lecturer in Odisha moonlights as ‘coolie’ to educate poor kids for free

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn