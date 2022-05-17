Manish Sisodia to interact with students, parents during his Shimla visit

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on his visit to Shimla on Tuesday will interact with students and parents on deteriorating quality of education in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, the AAP said.

Giving the information about Sisodia’s visit, AAP’s state spokesperson I D Bhandari told media that the Delhi deputy chief minister will share his views about how the Kejriwal government is providing quality education in Delhi.

To media queries, another state AAP spokesperson, Gaurav Sharma, said that the time and venue of Sisodia’s visit would be shared with the media soon.

Alleging that the condition of schools in the hill state is very bad, Bhandari said that Sisodia, who also holds education portfolio in the Delhi government, will also share his views regarding improving the education system in Himachal Pradesh when the AAP comes to power in the state, which is scheduled to go to polls in December.

Raising questions over appointment of teachers, the AAP spokesperson further alleged that all the appointments in the education department — from vice-chancellor in a university to a teacher in a school — are being done of the people having a “special ideology”. Merit during appointment of teachers is being ignored, he alleged.

Another spokesperson Sharma claimed that the schools in Lakkar Bazaar and near Sankat Mochan temple in the state capital are without toilets and are being run in rented buildings.

With inputs from PTI

