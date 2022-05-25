Manish Sisodia meets Cambridge University faculty to discuss ongoing collaboration for training principals

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has met with the faculty of Cambridge University to discuss the ongoing partnership for training principals and educators and explore new ways to strengthen ties. The meeting took place during Sisodia’s ongoing visit to the UK for the Education World Forum 2022.

The minister discussed the idea of designing a joint certification course between Cambridge University and Delhi Teachers University in areas of school leadership, curriculum development, and other related fields.

“Our ongoing collaboration with Cambridge University for training principals has helped us create a positive environment in schools and introduce better administrative practices. We look forward to working with them to further implement the best school leadership practices from the world in our schools,” the minister said.

He further added that to provide world-class education to children from all socio-economic backgrounds, it is important for our teachers to know the global best practices. In this journey of Delhi’s education revolution, Cambridge University has played a crucial role to help turn our vision into a reality.

Between 2016 and 2021, about 354 officials, principals and educators from the Delhi government have visited Cambridge University for training in 12 batches, and the next batch is scheduled to visit Cambridge between 19-28 June 2022.

During the course of the training that was developed by the Delhi government with Judge Business School, Cambridge University, heads of school get to visit local schools, interact with the senior leaders there and observe the teaching methods.

Sisodia also visited Chesterton Community College at Cambridge University, which is one of the schools where the Delhi government’s school heads go to understand the leadership challenges as part of their training.

With inputs from PTI.

