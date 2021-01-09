  • MORE MARKET STATS

Manish Sisodia launches skill-enhancing programme for English teachers of Delhi govt schools

January 9, 2021 7:04 PM

The programme is aimed at enhancing the English language-teaching competency of the participant teachers, which will improve English teaching in government schools.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday launched the TESOL Core Certificate Program for the English teachers of Delhi government schools, which will be conducted by the Regional English Language Office of the US embassy.

“It is important for the teachers to keep enhancing their skills. We want our teachers to do the things they already know differently. This course will bring more creativity in classrooms.

“English has become an essential language these days. Our teachers know how to teach English to their students. It is important for the teachers to teach it to the students in a creative manner. We will provide all kinds of support to the teachers for learning new ways of teaching,” Sisodia said.

The Regional English Language Office of the US embassy has trained around 800 teachers of Delhi government schools since 2017.

“We have trained around 800 teachers in the past and will continue to support more in the future,” Regional English Language Officer of the embassy Ruth Goode said.

TESOL stands for Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. It includes teaching English as a foreign language as well as a second language in a country where the primary language is English.

