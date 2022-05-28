Manish Maheshwari steps down as CEO and director of Invact Metaversity

Manish Maheshwari has stepped down from his position of chief executive office (CEO) and director of Invact Metaversity, which he founded a few months back along with Tanay Pratap. The company made the announcement through its Twitter handle and further stated that Maheshwari will focus on new endeavours.



Pratap will continue to lead Invact Metaversity, pursuing its vision to make quality education accessible via metaversity. Invact Metaversity further tweeted – ‘The decision to part ways was not an easy one, but ultimately, @manishm and @tanaypratap had diverging visions for the company’s long-term prospects.’



Maheshwari also tweeted – ‘I am moving out of Invact to first take a break for a few months and then pursue new opportunities. It is heartbreaking for a founder to leave the startup, like a mother leaving her baby. I am going through the same emotion.’



To this Pratap has replied from his Twitter account- ‘Changes are often heartbreaking but sometimes necessary. We started together, built together, and celebrated together. Invact will continue to build on its vision of accessible quality education for all. Wishing Manish all the best for the future. Goodbyes are always hard.’



Both the founders, Maheshwari and Pratap were at the crossroads of ideological differences on the company’s vision of being an ed-tech company or a metaverse company. The company had raised five million dollars from global venture capitalists (VCs) in February 2022, along with courses in product management and a metaMBA programme.

