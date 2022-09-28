Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022: Download BOEM class 10th compartment exam result at manresults.nic.in, 98.40% passed

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education Manipur (BOEM) has released the results for HSLC Comparment Exam 2022 in online mode today, September 28. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of BOEM- manresults.nic.in.

According to the results data, this year, around 6371 students appeared for the HSLC Compartmental exam 2022 out of which 6269 students have qualified, 1 is expelled and exam of the 6 candidates have been cancelled. The total passing percentage recorded at 98.40%. The roll number wise Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022 has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can go through the easy steps given below.

How and where to download Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022?

Visit the official website of BOEM – manresults.nic.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the PDF of Results. You can check Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Manipur HSLC Compartment Result 2022: When will marksheets be allotted?

According to the notice released on the official website, the board has started to issue the combined certificate and marksheet to the candidates who have passed the H.S.L.C. (Compartmental) Exam. The original mark sheets will be allotted after the announcement of the H.S.L.C. (Compartmental) Examination. It should be noted that no other original certificate or marksheet would be issued separately.

Further, the notice has mentioned the date of allotment of marksheets. According to the schedule, the schools will be able to collect their marksheets after October 10. The board has also instructed the unsuccessful candidates of the H.S.L.C. (Compartmental) Examination, 2022 that, they may sit in the H.S.L.C. Examination, 2023 as external candidates. They will not be allowed to re-admit as regular candidates.