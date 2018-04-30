Manipur HSE result 2018: COHSEM to declare Class 12 results soon at manresults.nic.in

Manipur HSE result 2018: Last year, the overall pass percentage of class 12 students stood at 68.81 percent.

Manipur HSE result 2018: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) is likely to announce the Higher Secondary Education (HSE)/ Class 12 results today at manresults.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam that was conducted from February 19 to March 28 earlier in the year can visit the official website of the board as soon as the results link has been activated in order to check their results. While the class 12 exams in Manipur were conducted from 19 February – 28 March, 2018, the high school/ class 10 examinations were conducted from February 20 until March 17, 2018.

Last year, the overall pass percentage of class 12 students stood at 68.81 percent. A total of 26,139 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 66 percent boys cleared the exam and 68 percent girls passed the examination.

Manipur HSE result 2018: Steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website of COHSEM results at manresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the exam page, under the name of the examination, click on Manipur HSE result link

Step 3: Now enter your roll number/ registration number

Step 4: Press enter

Step 5: Check your result and download the same for future

About Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur-

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur was established in the year 1992 under the provisions of the Manipur Higher Secondary Act, 1992 (Manipur Act 4 of 1992). Prior to the establishment of the Council, the +2 courses in the state were conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur as Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate course in the Higher Secondary Schools and Pre-University course by the Manipur University in the College.