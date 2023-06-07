Manipal’s AUA opens admissions for USA Medical Pathway September 2023 intake

Manipal’s American University of Antigua College of Medicine (AUA) has opened admissions for its USA Medical Pathway September 2023 intake. The Pre-Med to MD programme is a 6.5 years programme designed for high school graduates and non-traditional students who are all set to pursue an international career in medicine.

Under the programme students start their medical education journey at MAHE, Manipal (India), continue pre-clinical sciences in its Antigua campus (Antigua and Barbuda), and then undergo clinical rotations in affiliated teaching hospitals in the US/UK/Canada.

On successful completion of licensing exams, students graduate with a Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree awarded by the American University of Antigua. Manipal’s AUA graduates are eligible to apply for residency placement in the US and ultimately realise their dream of being a practising doctor in the US or UK/Canada.

Medical aspirants who possess a Bachelor’s degree in Science (BSc) from an accredited university and meet the prerequisite course requirements are eligible to apply for direct enrolment into AUA’s 4.5-year MD programme. AUA’s Doctor of Medicine (MD) programme for Bachelor degree holders consists of 2.5 years of Pre-Clinical Sciences at AUA in Antigua, followed by 2 years of Clinical Rotations at affiliated hospitals in the USA (or UK/Canada/India).

Manipal’s AUA is now accepting applications for the Fall September 2023 batch of the Pre-med to MD programme at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, Karnataka, India. Interested aspirants who have completed the 12th standard and have qualified NEET exams can apply for this programme with their score or predicted NEET score.

Manipal’s AUA is one of the few Caribbean med schools which is recognised by the Medical Board of California (MBC), approved by the New York and Florida Education, the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and Other Health Professions (CAAM- HP). The student, upon successfully passing the licensure exams, can aim for residency and become a practising doctor in any of the 50 states in the USA, UK or Canada.

With inputs from ANI