Manipal’s American University of Antigua invites applications for pre-medical programme

Manipal’s American University of Antigua, College of Medicine has announced the start of its inaugural spring batch for pre-med to MD programme, on the campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), from February 2023.

According to an official statement, the pre-med to MD programme is a 6.5 years’ course designed for high school graduates and non-traditional students who wish to pursue an international career in medicine. Students will complete the first two years of this programme in the campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, India and then move to Manipal’s American University of Antigua, College of Medicine to complete the next 4.5 years, the statement said. This includes 2.5 years of pre-clinical sciences in the state-of-the-art campus in Antigua, and remaining 2 years of clinical rotations across the USA, UK, Canada and India.

The programme aims to help aspirants of a medical degree from the USA to start their journey from India right after the completion of senior high school. The selection process deems the senior high school graduates with mandatory subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Biology as eligible to apply for this programme. The admissions criteria considers a holistic view and not just the scores/grades, the statement said.

The applications for the February 2023 intake are currently in progress. Interested aspirants who have completed their senior high school, and have qualified for the NEET exam can apply for this programme till January 30th, 2023.

“Based on the response for the Fall class, we have decided to start, a fresh batch in spring 2023. The students will experience the best of education, facilities and infrastructure at their time in Manipal. The premedical education at Manipal would provide the perfect impetus for students to excel in their subsequent medical journey in Antigua and USA,” Mamta Purbey, associate vice president, Student Acquisition-International, Manipal’s American University of Antigua, said.

With inputs from PTI