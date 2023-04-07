Manipal Academy of Higher Education's admissions 2023 deadline approaching; apply by April 15..

The online application process for admissions 2023 at Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Manipal will be closing soon, with the deadline for applying online being April 15, 2023. Aspiring students have a choice of over 300 career-centric programs in 36 institutions/departments across 30 disciplines and 11 programme levels, according to an official release.

A wide range of courses are available for students to select from, including Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in fields such as Engineering, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Architecture and Design, Management, Hotel Management and Culinary Arts, Humanities, Law, Biotechnology, Media and Communication, and Commerce. In addition to the institute’s mainstream courses, students can also opt for emerging courses such as Aesthetics & Peace Studies, Intercultural Studies, European Studies, and more, the release mentioned.

“The institute aims to provide its students with high-quality education and assist them in achieving their professional goals. To prepare students for the competitive world outside of the campus, the institute offers academic excellence, industry connections, and practical learning opportunities,” Mahesh Prabhu, Director of Admissions, MAHE Manipal, said.