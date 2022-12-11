Manipal Academy of Higher Education sets up centre for Kannada, regional languages

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, has announced the starting of a Centre for Kannada and Regional Languages.

The announcement was made on the occasion of Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas on December 11. The University Grants Commission (UGC) declared the birth anniversary of Chinnaswami Subramania Bharathi, Tamil poet, Indian freedom fighter and polyglot, as a commemorative day for Indian languages and to create a conducive environment for learning of Indian languages in educational institutions, a release from MAHE said.

MAHE aims to contribute to national and international goals of harnessing linguistic diversity given its impact on United Nations Sustainable Development Groups (UNSDGs) by establishing a dedicated Centre for Karnataka’s languages, especially Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Beary and Kodava, the release said.

The Centre for Kannada and Regional Language Studies, which will be housed in the Department of Languages (DoL) at MAHE, will have teaching and research clusters focusing on language pedagogy, translation, and literary arts, the release added.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Tips for high school Indian aspirants who want to practice medicine in the USA and Canada

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn