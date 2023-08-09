Manipal Academy of Higher Education joins hands with China Medical University for academic collaboration

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and China Medical University, Taiwan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their academic and research ties.

The MoU was signed by Lieutenant General M.D. Venkatesh, vice-chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Guan-Yu Zhuo, associate professor, China Medical University, Taiwan.

The objective of the MoU is to establish a robust framework for collaborative research programmes between the two esteemed institutions. The collaboration will help to create significant advancements in the area of biophysics and life sciences, an official release said.

Also Read INTO launches flagship application processing centre in India for university partners in US, UK and Australia

This partnership opens doors to a wealth of opportunities for faculty, researchers, and students from both institutions to engage in meaningful knowledge exchange and research-driven projects. The collaborative efforts will further enhance cross-cultural understanding and contribute to the advancement of scientific knowledge.