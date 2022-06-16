Manav Rachna in association with CCi Learning launches Centre of Excellence for Culinary Art

Centre of Excellence for Culinary Art was launched at the Faculty of Hotel Management (FHM), ManavRachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS). The centre has been established in collaboration with Creative Cuisine Inc. Learning.

The Centre of Excellence is fully equipped with required equipment and a comprehensive collection of cooking essentials to prepare students for the industry. To start with, the centre is offering Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Culinary Arts and will soon be launching an advanced diploma programme in the same genre.

“ManavRachna is an education hub known for its academic excellence and industry exposure through a multitude of Industry Knowledge Partners that facilitate top-notch learning, training and research benefits. Courses in collaboration with international universities offer a chance for students to explore global learning opportunities which prepares them to succeed in the global job market. With CCi Learning as our new knowledge partner for Culinary Arts Programme, we are assured of the benefits our students will be getting in terms of expert knowledge and skill-based training from the master chefs of the industry. The programme offered at Manav Rachna has been designed with the best in the industry along with the state-of-the-art infrastructure created especially to support the holistic learning of our students,” Prashant Bhalla, president, ManavRachna Educational Institutions (MREI) said.

The centre was inaugurated in the presence of Bhalla; Amit Bhalla, vice president, MREI; Virender Handa, founder, CCi; Chef Kapil Middha, co-founder and culinary director, CCi; master chef Vicky Ratnani; star chef Osama Jalali, Nishant Choubey; DG R K Anand, dean, FHM, MRIIRS; Ritika Singh, director, FHM; and other senior dignitaries from ManavRachna.

With inputs from PTI.

