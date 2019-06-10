Managing facilities: Little known yet promising career choice

Col GK Grover Most students are often in a dilemma after graduation. Not everyone wants to travel the well-tread path of popular choices, and there are \u2018roads less travelled\u2019, or career options not well known but that hold potential. One such branch in management studies is \u2018facility management\u2019. Facility management (facilities management or FM) is a professional management discipline focused on efficient and effective delivery of support services for organisations it serves. Examples include real estate, buildings, technical infrastructure, HVAC, lighting, transportation, IT services, furniture, custodial, and user-specific instrumentations and appliances. FM prepares students to become facility managers\u2014a subset of built environment professionals. A facility manager looks after operation and maintenance of facilities\u2014a mall, office, hospital, school or residence. So, how is FM as a career choice? As per TechNavio, the market research firm, the FM services market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% by 2022. Retail, office spaces, hotel rooms and residential are growth enablers for the FM market. It is expected a GDP growth of 6-7% in the next five years can push the real estate sector on a growth trajectory, with strong prospects for the FM sector. What adds to the FM demand is the thrust on government urban development programmes such as Smart Cities, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, and Housing for All by 2022. Courses in this field are a mix of content that is both technical and managerial in nature, and are designed to educate and train students across disciplines as competent hands-on professionals. This field is not restricted to students from sciences and commerce, but those from arts and humanities background can also consider this career. Students learn intensive business designing, and developing strategies and managing operations of a business. Once they complete the FM course, students can work for MNCs, international property consultants, developers, builders, IT\/ITeS units, and FM agencies, consultants, condominiums and welfare associations. The future of this field appears bright and it is expected to be one of the highest job creators in real estate space. The author is professor emeritus, RICS School of Built Environment, Amity University. Views are personal